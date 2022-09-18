Paramedics to hold rally at LGH

The peak health union has confirmed that paramedics will be holding a rally on September 19 at the Launceston General Hospital after the government failed to make a wage offer or a plan to address safety issues.
Health and Community Services Union assistant secretary Lucas Digney described negotiations with the government as "frustrating".
"We're forced to negotiate with people who don't really have any instructions from the government in terms of the parameters that they have to negotiate with.
"Paramedics, and the wider health workforce, are becoming increasingly frustrated.
"It's likely you'll be seeing more action from the paramedics and other health workers."
Department of Health deputy secretary and lead negotiator Shane Gregory confirmed it had been meeting with HACSU's bargaining team to develop a new agreement.
Mr Gregory said it had agreed fully or partially to most of the 29 items in HACSU's Log of Claims.
"This includes agreements in principle on the management of meal breaks, development of rostering principles, changes to conditions for casual staff including maximum hours of work, increasing the minimum break between shifts, formalising a travel reimbursement policy, and improving support for professional development and required exams and training.
"We have also agreed to develop and implement a new policy for fatigue management.
"As we make further progress in addressing HACSU's Log of Claims, we will be able to make an offer of a complete package, including a salary increase.
"This is in addition to a $2000 one-off payment offered to paramedics by the Tasmanian Government in recognition of their contribution through the pandemic.
"We are committed to continue bargaining in good faith with HACSU and we look forward to our next bargaining meeting this Friday."
