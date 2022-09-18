Paramedics to hold rally at LGH

The Examiner
Paramedics to rally on September 19 at the LGH

By Simon McGuire
Updated September 18 2022 - 11:43pm, first published 11:30pm
The peak health union has confirmed that paramedics will be holding a rally on September 19 at the Launceston General Hospital after the government failed to make a wage offer or a plan to address safety issues.

