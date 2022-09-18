Husna Pasha is a business woman, media personality and recent owner and founder of The Happychondriac Society.
As part of the Tamar Valley Peace Festival, she is doing a talk on September 21 at the Tramsheds titled 'Connected: happy humans and our refugee and migrant stories'.
She will be hosting the events and will be in conversation with Grace Williams, a Launceston Chin Community elder and Todd Babiak as they explore their refugee and migrant journeys and build connections in their new home. Growing up in rural Tasmania, her family were not just 'the only Indians in the village' they were also the only Muslims.
After an appearance on Channel 10's 'The Project' in 2015, she became an in-demand speaker and facilitator at a range of corporate, educational and lifestyle events.
The mother of two balances her full life of speaking, facilitating, media appearances and working in her day role as the Lead in Staff Mental Health at one of the largest hospitals in Melbourne.
"My mission has always been 'to bridge the gap between humans by creating happier people' whether it was through my talk show or The Happychondriac, or simply my daily interaction with people," she said.
"I've always believed that eliminating bias and creating understanding between our wonderfully diverse communities, will bring a lot more peace in this world. I'm humbled to be part of the Tamar Valley Peace Festival which is so aligned to these values."
The talk will be held at the Tramsheds from 6pm to 8pm on September 21.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
