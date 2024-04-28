Roadkill sightings renews calls for further speed limit reductions

New, slower speed limits on the Tasman Highway have been welcomed, but a spate of roadkill has prompted calls for further reductions.
Two Tasmanian devils, one Eastern quoll, several pademelons and countless possums are among the grisly discoveries made by North East Bioregional Network president Todd Dudley since the start of April.
However, he said there were plenty of animals that escaped notice.
"There's quite a lot that get hidden from sight, they might go off into the bushes and you don't see them," Mr Dudley said.
"Occasionally I'll go along the road sometimes to clean up rubbish, and then suddenly, there's three or four animals lying in the gutter there."
Mr Dudley said the move to reduce speed limits along several stretches of the highway by 10kmh was welcome, but a further reduction to protect wildlife was necessary.
He said several conservation areas and large bush blocks along the highway were prime habitat for native animals, many of them threatened, that all too often were hit by cars.
"Tasmania is a stronghold for many rare and endangered native mammal species and every effort should be being made to minimise roadkill impacts on them," he said.
"There are a lot of bushland habitats and quite a few covenanted properties and Parks and Wildlife reserves along the Tasman Highway.
"By keeping increased speeds along the highway they've increased the risk of roadkill."
Several studies have recommended reduced speed limits, particularly around dawn and dusk when animals are most active, as a way of reducing roadkill rates - in conjunction with other mitigation strategies.
Break O'Day Council, which recommended the speed limits along the highway be reviewed, installed warning signs urging motorists to watch for wildlife through the area in 2021.
The council has also, more recently, agreed to write to the Department of State Growth on behalf of Mr Dudley and the NEBN regarding his ongoing concerns about roadkill.
The Department of State Growth is undertaking community consultation on the Tasman Highway corridor until May 20, giving all stakeholders the chance to have their say over changes to the road.
Mr Dudley said the design of the road needed to be reviewed, as although some changes made the highway safer for motorists that was at the expense of animals.
"The solution isn't just to make roads wider and straighter and allow increased speed," he said.
"They should take into account roadkill as part of the design and speed limits.
"There are also places where they have underpasses and things like that so wildlife can get from one side to the other road without having to cross it."
