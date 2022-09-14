The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Court

Prosecutions sent to close case against Stephen James Williams, and Russel Peter Hayworth

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
September 14 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cop denies allegations made by witness

A top cop has denied allegations she told a witness who gave evidence in a trial in the Supreme Court that the witness "had an STI and needed to see a doctor".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.