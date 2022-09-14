Cop denies allegations made by witness

A top cop has denied allegations she told a witness who gave evidence in a trial in the Supreme Court that the witness "had an STI and needed to see a doctor".
Detective Constable Amanda Munro was called to give evidence on the seventh day of the trial against Stephen James Williams, and Russel Peter Hayworth who have pleaded not guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance.
Detective Constable Munro recounted the events that took place on November 13, 2019 when the Lloyds Hotel was raided by police.
She said that a warrant had been executed on the Hotel and that Mr Williams was restrained by a number of officers.
She also told the court, there were a number of females working at the bar who were present at the time of the police raid, including former bar manager Jordyn Fenton.
Ms Fenton was held in custody for 24 hours as a result.
On Tuesday, Ms Fenton told the court that Detective Constable Munro said that Ms Fenton had an STI and was a "narcissistic human".
Ms Fenton, also told the court Detective Constable Munro said that she (Ms Fenton) was "the female version of Mr Williams" and that she would go to jail if she didn't cooperate.
On Wednesday, Detective Constable Munro denied the allegations.
Later on in the trial, Charles Connor, a forensic scientist who works in forensic biology, was asked to reveal results of an examination of a number of items relevant to the trial.
Mr Connor said a forensic analysis of the items showed that DNA from Williams was present on a plastic container, a zipper bag, a steering wheel and a Pepsi bottle and Hayworth had DNA present on a plastic bag and a plastic tub.
Mr Connor said the probability of the DNA belonging to the accused ranged from 100 million to 100 billion times likely that the DNA did not belong to another person.
Some of the items analysed contained DNA traces of three to four people on one item.
Prosecutions are set to close their case tomorrow.
