A man knocked unconscious at the Lighthouse Hotel in January 2020 described the first moments of the fight as like "a WWE style arena" to a jury on Wednesday.
Damian Hanslow was giving evidence in the Burnie Supreme Court trial of 39-year-old Joshua Kevin Beard, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of taking part in an affray and unlawfully injuring property.
Mr Hanslow said he did not "want any trouble" when he was knocked out by a punch thrown by Lopiseni Tomasi, and later described by a judge as "brutal and deliberate".
The punch reignited violence that had momentarily subsided, and Tomasi was jailed for his actions.
Mr Hanslow said the all-in brawl broke out after Mr Beard was knocked to the ground, and that the man who attacked him stood over him issuing threats.
Footage of the brawl was seen by millions online.
"I could hear the words from the person I believe put him on the ground, saying 'that was my left how would you like my right'," Mr Hanslow said.
"He said 'you're not so big now walking around with your little man syndrome'.
"It was like in a WWE style arena where he had just defeated his opponent and he was showboating to the crowd."
It was this moment that separated the prosecution and defence cases in the trial, which became clear during their closing statements on Wednesday afternoon.
Defence lawyer Greg Richardson said that in that moment his client was right to think more violence may be forthcoming and he had a right to defend himself, but prosecutor Phillipa Edwards said that in the ensuing violence Mr Beard went too far, and used excessive force.
Ms Edwards said Mr Beard can be seen using pool cues and balls and chairs as weapons, and actively reentering the brawl.
If I could sincerely take this all back I bloody well would.- Joshua Kevin Beard
Giving evidence in his own defence on Wednesday, and in his initial police interview in February 2020, Mr Beard claimed to remember little of the brawl after he was knocked to the ground.
Mr Beard said he was "scared and feared for his safety", but that he could not answer the questions Ms Edwards put to him.
"If I could sincerely take this all back I bloody well would," he said, appearing frustrated and angry in the witness stand.
Mr Richardson said that even if Mr Beard was wrong to fear for his safety, it was his belief in those moments that mattered.
"Why wouldn't the man knocked to the ground, bleeding from the face, fear there is going to be worse?" he asked the jury.
"Why wouldn't he arm himself in defence of himself and others?"
Ms Edwards, however, urged the jury to agree that Mr Beard had used "excessive force".
"This is totally mindless violence. He's an active and willing participant in the fight.
"This is not self defence. This is a deliberate action to get payback for that king hit."
The jury is expected to retire to consider verdicts tomorrow, after Chief Justice Alan Blow delivers his summary.
