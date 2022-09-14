North Tasmanian businesses and organisations have helped fund the renovations for a heritage building used for crisis health accommodation in Launceston.
St Vincent de Paul's Marillac House has provided affordable family and health crisis accommodation for the region for the past 15 years, but the ageing building has been in need of renovations to its bathrooms to ensure it meets the needs of its clients.
However, with the assistance from individuals and groups such as the Robert Fergusson Family Foundation, Bunnings North staff, and Saputo Dairy, Vinnies have been able to fund the works.
The heritage building, located on Brisbane street in Launceston's CBD, houses about 1200 patients a year who need to stay in Launceston to receive medical care, but who cannot afford alternative accommodation.
St Vincent de Paul Society chief executive Heather Kent said Marillac House was a "vitally important" resource that provided support and low-cost housing for North Tasmania's most vulnerable.
Ms Kent said Tasmania's travelling from remote locations need access to local housing to recover without the risk of travelling long distances after surgery.
The significant redevelopment of the bathrooms, she said, would ensure the service could continue providing comfort to patients.
"They need to have a safe, welcoming and supportive environment to stay while they go through their recovery," she said.
"Over the past few months, Vinnies has been overwhelmed by the generosity of individuals and businesses who have supported the call for assistance to upgrade the bathrooms at Marillac House to make guests even more comfortable," Ms Kent said.
Since 2007 Marillac House has worked closely with local health service providers and the Launceston General Hospital to take in referrals, with a team of volunteers maintaining the service and upkeep of the facility.
The service has already helped just over 1000 residents in the past year, with about 400 being new referrals.
And during COVID-19 the service continued to provide an important support role by taking in 627 referrals from across the state who had nowhere else to go.
But despite the support role Marillac House provides, Ms Kent said without the contributions from the community, the expensive renovations to maintain the facilities would have been unaffordable.
"The Society is grateful to the many businesses, organisations, and individuals who have supported our call for donations of goods and cash donations so that we can continue to offer the services of Marillac House."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.