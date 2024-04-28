United head into semi-finals after completing University assignment

Three headed goals were enough to take Launceston United into the Women's Statewide Cup semi-finals with a hard-earned 3-0 win over Southern Championship side University.
The match wasn't quite as entertaining as watching Nick Rawlinson's 90-minute inner turmoil, but the United coach was just delighted to get the job done.
"That's how I live my life I'm afraid - permanently frustrated," he joked.
"We took our chances, which was great, but I thought University played very well. They hung onto the ball well and it wasn't an easy game by any means.
"But very happy with the way we played and very happy to be going through to the semi-finals."
With striker Mo Ritchie unavailable for 12 weeks due to fire brigade training, Bianca Anderson was elevated from the Northern Championship side and responded with excellent headers at either end of the match, complemented by another from Dani Gunton.
Also missing ball-carrier Maddie Lohse to a hip injury, United welcomed back reliable centre-half Nichola Clark who swapped the snowy slopes of Mount Fuji with husband Kaleb for breezy Birch Avenue with her other dependable partner Katie Hill.
The most noticeable difference between Tasmania's two state leagues is the quality of the heading, but United demonstrated their aerial strength with three fine goals.
Anderson was perfectly placed to nod in Adilat Otto's cross after 12 minutes while Gunton's far-post connection from Abbie Chugg's corner on the half hour was reminiscent of Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal for Everton in last week's Merseyside derby.
Liyana Juraimi also struck the crossbar but United were not entirely solid at the back and needed a goal-line clearance from the alert Hill, several Jaz Venn saves and a welcome offside flag from assistant referee Nathan Hill to keep their clean sheet.
Rawlinson was becoming increasingly agitated by his side's inability to convert possession into chances, but as a lengthy freight train pulled into the neighbouring Newstead railyards, University's resistance finally hit the buffers.
Anderson was again in the right spot to head home when Laura Dickinson sent over another teasing cross in the last minute.
"I thought there were some improvements on our previous game," Rawlinson said.
"It's about hanging onto the ball and stringing passes together, but we did it enough today, created the opportunities and we finished well.
"You don't get many headed goals but today the crosses were good and we put them in, which was great."
Also on Sunday afternoon, doubles for Aaliyah Browning and Sam Watkins saw South Hobart to a 4-1 win over Glenorchy at KGV.
Kingborough and Devonport had both progressed on Saturday. The Lions beat Riverside 7-2 while the Strikers strolled through thanks to a forfeit from neighbours Burnie. The draw for the semi-finals will be made this week.
"We're into another semi-final and the cup run goes on," Rawlinson added. "We would love to go again. But that really was a tough game today. We got the impression it was going to be and I'm really glad we've got over that hurdle."
