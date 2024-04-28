The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

United head into semi-finals after completing University assignment

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated April 28 2024 - 6:09pm, first published 5:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three headed goals were enough to take Launceston United into the Women's Statewide Cup semi-finals with a hard-earned 3-0 win over Southern Championship side University.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from A-League

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.