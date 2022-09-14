The Examiner
Financial ratings firm SQM has withdrawn its ratings of three of MyState Limited's wealth funds due to lack of disclosure

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
September 14 2022 - 6:30pm
Finance ratings firm drops MyState Limited's TPT Wealth over disclosure concerns

A Sydney-based financial consultant whose recommendations on managed funds are used by thousands of investors has halted its ratings on three funds managed by MyState Limited's wealth management arm, citing "inadequate disclosure of fund information".

