Amazon's 1400 warehouse jobs bonanza leaves Tassie in the cold

Just weeks after supermarket giant Aldi confirmed it had no plans to expand its presence here, another global retailing behemoth has snubbed Tasmania - Amazon.
The US-based online retailer on Monday unveiled plans to hire 1400 workers at logistics warehouses across the country.
The temporary workers will help the online group cope with an anticipated surge in demand during a major mid-year sales event, but no Tasmanians are destined for the roles.
An Amazon Australia spokesperson confirmed Tasmania will miss out on the jobs bonanza because the company has no fulfilment centres - Amazon's term for a distribution warehouse - in the state.
"Though we currently do not have a fulfilment centre in Tasmania and cannot comment comment on future plans," the spokesperson said.
"We are continually looking for ways to improve the delivery experience for our customers, and will continue to invest in our operations to provide improved delivery outcomes."
Despite those efforts, Tasmanians already wait longer than most other places in the country for Amazon deliveries.
Amazon Prime members in various postcodes in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane are eligible for one-day deliveries, but orders sent to Tasmania typically take at least several days.
Orders travelling to the island can spend up to a week waiting in logistical depots in Melbourne and Launceston before being sent out for delivery.
Even some smaller, regional areas of mainland Australia comparable in size to Tasmanian cities, including Geelong, Newcastle and Wollongong, are eligible for next-day deliveries, according to information on the retailer's website.
Tasmanian Senator Jonathon Duniam said Amazon's decision not to consider Tasmania for some of the 1400 temporary roles was "disappointing".
"We've got wonderful people in logistics centres, especially in the north, that do a great job supplying our state with all our goods," Senator Duniam said.
"We need Amazon to explain their decision so that we can better understand how Tasmania misses out on opportunities like this - and how we can better tap into them in the future."
Amazon Australia is hiring 1400 temporary workers for logistics centres in Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria and New South Wales starting this week.
These extra workers will help to pick, pack and ship orders to customers during the Prime Day shopping event in July.
During the sales event, Prime members will receive discounts on products from big-brand electronics and appliances, books, clothing, toys and homewares.
Demand during the event is anticipated to surge.
Amazon Australia HR director Jacqui Marker said the company was "proud" of the jobs it has created for Australians.
