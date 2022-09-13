The government has released a draft bill to impose new child safety standards on organisations that have contact with young people.
Child and Youth Safe Organisations Bill contains 10 standards that are said to align with national principles for child safe organisations and are intended to contribute towards the prevention of abuse and harm to children.
The standards state that children and young people should be informed about their rights and participate in decisions that affect them.
They state processes to respond to complaints and concerns should be child-focused and policies and procedures should be documented on how an organisation that works with young people keeps them safe.
The bill will also introduce a reportable conduct scheme which will require a leader within an organisation that works with young people to report concerns about child abuse involving an employee or volunteer to an independent body.
This will not replace existing systems like mandatory reporting, however.
The bill to establish a child and youth safe organisations framework is in line with recommendations from the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.
Attorney-General Elise Archer said an estimated 8000 organisations that work with children and young people would have to comply with the framework with compliance to be independently monitored and regulated.
A copy of the bill and information on how to make a submission is available on the Justice Department's website.
Submissions close on October 1.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.