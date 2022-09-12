Junction Arts Festival ready to kick off for 2022

Festival goers of all ages can embark on a city-wide adventure thanks to the inaugural Great Junction Scavenger Hunt. Grab a team, costume-up and get ready to embark on a quirky and competitive race around Launceston. If watching the action is more your thing, sit back and take in a show of cabaret or comedy, with Alice Tovey's Doggo, Cath Jamison & Aurora Kurth's Sass & Secrets, or Josh Earl's brand new comedy show, Josh Earl Talks.