Students, community members and council representatives were at the opening of a new cultural art work at George Town Community Hub on Monday morning
Coordinated by aboriginal culture teacher at South George Town Primary School Susan Mansell, a Kinimathatakinta Aboriginal community art piece meaning ' hello welcome' was unveiled.
Kinimathatakinta is the palawa kani name for the George Town area. The children were taught about Aboriginal petroglyphs and then did their own drawings which were turned into the larger piece.
"It was around September last year when this project first came about," she said.
"We wanted to feel like the space at the community hub is truly a place for everyone. For the children to come down and learn and be a part of it was so special. It opened their minds up to Aboriginal culture and history."
Peter Parkes, a councillor who is also part of the community hub, said the the idea came about from a member of the public asking for more indigenous art.
"We had just started a cultural group at the hub, to try to embed some more culture in our everyday practices and the buildings and artworks," he said.
"I put forward an agenda to have more artwork in the building. We bounced around a few ideas. We got some wonderful pictures of art from the students at South George Town Primary School and quickly hoped in a car and drove straight there.
"We asked if they could do it for us at the hub. Susan came and had a look at the space and she thought it would be great if we could have something that said 'welcome'. It fits perfectly."
Ms Mansell said it was a very meaningful artwork to make.
"I have just done three pieces of artwork for the George Town Hospital. We do stuff with students at the school all the time. It's so important for the students to be a part of it, and literally put their hand on this piece of work," Ms Mansell said.
"It teaches them respect and a sense of belonging and reconciliation."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.