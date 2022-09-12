After some debate, City of Launceston councillors voted to pass an amended subdivision application for 18 Rooms Avenue.
The estate known as Burwood, was previously subdivided its garden into two but this application amended that to three subdivisions.
While Burwood was a popular wedding venue in the 1980s, it was never put on the state or local heritage list and is offered no protection as a heritage site.
Burwood, located at 18 Rooms in Invermay was built in 1886 and was sold in June 2021 for $1.47 million.
During the councillors debate, mayor Albert van Zetten reminded councillors the decision before them was in regards to the subdivision.
Discussion delved into a debate over the state of heritage in Launceston.
Councillor Tim Walker called on council to do something in the future to protect heritage.
"We've been remiss in not progressing our heritage listing," he said.
Cr Walker called the issue of councils own making.
Cr Alan Harris said it was a "simple development request" in reality given there was no heritage listing or trees to protect.
"It's a pity but it's progress," he said.
Cr Harris said the Burwood of the 1980s was gone and it no longer had the same "ambiance."
The site at 18 Rooms, Invermay will be divided into three lots with the 2985m2 divided into a lot of 1723m2, 490m2 and 485m2. A lot of 97m2 will be transferred to the council.
The largest lot will remain a part of the Burwood home.
One issue raised by respondents was "unsatisfactory access to Elm Street which will make any future pedestrian pathway unsafe."
The owners of the property are working with the council's infrastructure officers in relation to the access.
There were five respondents to the subdivision application, many which highlighted the historic nature of the house.
This included Dr Jillian Koshin who is a member of the Professional Historian Association Australia. She wrote the Rooms Avenue and Ray Street area were "an important part of any historic study of Invermay" and the "remaining vestiges of the Burwood homestead should be respected and retained as they are."
Dr Koshin wrote it was "important part of Launceston's heritage."
All councillors present voted for the subdivision, except for Cr Walker who abstained.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
