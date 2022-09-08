Tasmania is getting a brand new musical and culture festival this summer.
Pangaea is a three-day festive camping adventure in south-east lutruwita/Tasmania that aims to shine a new light on traditional festivals.
For three days in February 2023, this immersive festival will aim to celebrate community connectedness, social sharing, live music, performance, and art - all while creating a vision for the future.
Festival organisers Alison McCrindle and Sean Le Rossignol say they have got a strong program and an even stronger sustainability agenda. Taking place at Stonehurst, in luthmarratikalona (Prosser Plains/Buckland), Pangaea is expected to attract up to 1500 attendees to the 200-acre camping bushlands and active farm in the Buckland region.
There will be stages, workshop spaces, a marketplace and gathering hubs dotted around the bushland property.
There's the magical world of 'Circus Town' with acrobats, comedians, sideshow legends, a flying trapeze and cabarets.
Pangaea will have a strong family focus. 'Kidsville' provides a nature-based playground hosting activities, adventures, explorations, and workshops from making costumes to bush arts and crafts.
The celebration of First Nations culture and ways of being are integral to the vision of Pangaea Festival. Sharing, storytelling and deep listening, through music, arts, discussions, and ceremony will provide opportunities for cultural sharing and connection.
"We believe social learning is paramount in the development and progress of our kind and towards a sustainable future together," Ms Crindle said.
Together she and Mr Le Rossignol have more than 20 years of experience in the arts and event space.
"Our focus is on a circular economy. We want to close material loops, decreasing CO2 emissions towards a carbon- negative footprint, while increasing environmental awareness," Ms Crindle said.
"There will be reusable cups at the bars, crockery in the marketplace and a 'scrape your plate' initiative. This is where patrons take part in a hands-on composting initiative with their food scraps."
Pangaea Festival will be held from February 3 to 6 at Stonehurst. The program will be released November 1.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
