The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Commission of Inquiry hears LGH head of should have notified child protection sooner, but denies cover-up

IB
By Isabel Bird
September 8 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston General Hospital executive director of medical services Peter Renshaw questioned at the commission of inquiry on multiple matters

Launceston General Hospital's executive director says he should have notified child protection after hearing from Zoe Duncan that she was touched inappropriately by a doctor.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.