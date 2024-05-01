Plea for more accommodation for Tasmanian women fleeing violence

Premier Jeremy Rockliff says he has advocated for more support for crisis accommodation for victims of domestic violence from the Commonwealth following a national cabinet meeting on the issue.
The urgent cabinet meeting was called on Wednesday following nationwide rallies against gendered violence and the revelation that 27 Australian women had so far been killed this year at the hands of a man.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Wednesday that there would be:
Mr Rockliff said more leadership was needed from the federal government on the national plan to address domestic violence.
"Tasmania advocated for further support from the Commonwealth towards crisis accommodation and services to support victims of family violence and we will continue to pursue investment in this vital area," he said.
Mr Rockliff said Tasmania led the nation on the recruitment of 500 domestic violence support workers as part of the national plan with 67 per cent of the target positions filled, compared to just five per cent nationwide.
Tasmania's Prevention of Family Violence Minister Madeleine Ogilvie said the state government had committed to more than $100 million towards the third Family Violence Action Plan.
"This plan includes a 37-per-cent increase to core funding to frontline family and sexual violence services, the introduction of electronic monitoring for high-risk family violence perpetrators and the development of ARCH centres," she said.
There was $15.1 million committed in 2022 for the development of ARCH centres in Launceston and Hobart.
The centres provide support and safety services to victim-survivors, including access to counselling and specialist police investigators.
There are 41 perpetrators and 53 victim-survivors of family violence being electronically monitored in Taasmania.
Magistrates Court of Tasmania statistics show a 8.4 per cent increase to 1729 in family violence order applications in 2022-23, compared with the 1594 year before.
