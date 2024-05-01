The Examiner
Plea for more accommodation for Tasmanian women fleeing violence

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated May 1 2024 - 4:59pm, first published 3:00pm
Thousands attended rallies over the weekend which called for more action from the government and agencies on gendered violence.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff says he has advocated for more support for crisis accommodation for victims of domestic violence from the Commonwealth following a national cabinet meeting on the issue.

Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

