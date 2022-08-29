A man has died following a crash in Rocherlea

A man has died following a motorcycle crash on Lilydale Road, Rocherlea.
Tasmania Police said the man was riding at about 8.30pm before losing control and crashing.
Emergency services and police attended the scene.
Lilydale Road is closed between Pipers River Road and George Town Road.
The man's death brings the state's road toll this year to 40.
Police said investigations were underway, with more information to be released in the morning.
