A Launceston artist is creating a large-scale mural paying homage to several figures synonymous with the Kings Meadows area and, in particular, Hobart Road.
Patrick Camino is a painter by trade, however, for the past seven years, the 30-year-old has been practicing street art.
Mr Camino said he was self-taught for the most part, but picked up a lot of his techniques and methods from YouTube videos.
"It's such an enjoyable problem-solving exercise and artistic challenge ... I want to prove myself on this project so that I can start doing even bigger murals," he said.
"Pieces like this do more than people think, especially for the vibe of a community, and Tasmania has really lacked in this area for quite a while, especially when you compare it to cities on the mainland."
Once he had mastered the craft, Mr Camino said he began searching for vacant walls around the city to paint on, with the permission of the City of Luanceston Council.
That's when he was put in contact with councillor Alan Harris, who notified Mr Camino of a wall behind Zap Fitness on Hobart Road, that the council wanted turned into a "Legends of Kings Meadows Wall".
Standing at two stories tall, and stretching along 30 metres, the wall is now adorned with the faces of Kings Meadows Seafood owners Sue and Steve Amerikanos, as well as the former owner of Capital Chemist, Harvey Cuthill. Mr Cuthill said he took great pride in providing a crucial service to the community during the 50 years he owned the business.
"I hope the mural reflects the comradery that existed between shop owners and Kings Meadows residents at the time," he said.
Mr Amerikanos said he was proud of how far the Kings Meadows area had come since he and Ms Amerikanos purchased the popular fish and chips shop.
"It's grown tremendously," he said.
Ms Amerikanos commended Mr Camino.
"He's a very talented artist," she said.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
