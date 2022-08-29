The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Mural created in Kings Meadows paying homage to prominent community members

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated August 29 2022 - 6:07am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patrick Camino in front of the mural he is creating of prominent Kings Meadows identities Harvey Cuthill, and Sue and Steve Amerikanos at the back of Zap Fitness on Hobart Road. Picture by Paul Scambler

A Launceston artist is creating a large-scale mural paying homage to several figures synonymous with the Kings Meadows area and, in particular, Hobart Road.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.