The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian politician leaders weigh in on damning report on parliamentary workplace culture

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
August 29 2022 - 8:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Jeremy Rockliff says all parliamentary offices and workspaces should be safe and inclusive.

Premier Jeremy Rockliff says a parliamentary committee will be established to act upon recommendations on a damning report into ministerial and parliamentarian offices.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.