Premier Jeremy Rockliff says a parliamentary committee will be established to act upon recommendations on a damning report into ministerial and parliamentarian offices.
A review of Ministerial and Parliamentary Services (MPS) by Anti-Discrimination Commissioner Sarah Bolt revealed a workplace often described as toxic and unsafe.
The review found 40 per cent of members of Parliament and staff who responded to a survey to inform the report had experienced bullying, 15 per cent had experienced sexual harassment, and 24 per cent had experienced discrimination.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the report detailed some very serious concerns and challenges that should be addressed as a priority.
"There needs to be a focus on improving processes and policy, as well as training and reporting mechanisms," he said.
He said a Joint Standing Committee would be established and play a key role in working through the recommendations and implementing them.
Labor leader Rebecca White described some of the statistics in the report as shocking and some of the conduct recorded as completeley unacceptable.
"There is a lot of work for us to do to make sure that it is an appropriate workplace across the entire MPS," she said.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said the report revealed a workplace culture that had failed to enter into the 21st Century.
"For some, particularly women, it is toxic and unsafe - a place they into with hopes and dreams of contributing to Tasmania until their hopes were dashed by unacceptable. and in some cases unlawful, workplace behavior," she said.
"We all own this report and we all own the responsibility to get on with driving change and showing the people we work with how serious we are about that."
Nelson independent MLC Meg Webb said the review had been challenging for many parliamentary staff members to share their insight, experiences and concerns.
"I also know that there's been some concern from some staff that the review won't be enough to drive change," she said.
"That really puts on our shoulders, all of us in any position of leadership within the workplace, there is an absolute imperative to ensure that this is seen through - that this report isn't an end point, it's a beginning point now for positive change."
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
