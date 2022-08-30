Since the 1940s, the Legacy Week appeal has run to support families and widows in the community who have lost their loved ones during service.
For the hundreds of people affected across the state, the voluntary support by veterans, servicemen and women, and community members has eased the burden of loss.
Advertisement
Now, as Legacy House Launceston's new president Spencer Davies steps into the role, the organisation is once again asking for support from Tasmanians in their three-day badge and merchandise drive.
Mr Davies said the fundraiser, beginning on September 1, was a way for the community to show their support and assist with the not-for-profit's welfare program.
The new president said the fundraising would help support young people affected by death during service, such as providing financial support for educational, medical and dental expenses.
But he said by selling their badges and merchandise the week was also an important way to help raise awareness about services that many may not be aware of.
"Legacy is available to assist all families of deceased veterans, and we want our main purpose to be supporting widows and children that have served their country and paid the ultimate price," he said.
"It's great to be able to help them, and also purchase things that young people need these days in regard to their education such as computers," Mr Davies said.
Out-going president and long-time Legacy House member Terry Byrne said the organisation had become a place of refuge and support for those most in need, but wanted to see a greater community awareness of their services.
"The amount of times that we find a widow who needs support, but didn't realise we were there as a service is huge," Mr Byrne said.
"So this, to us, is an exercise in raising the profile of Legacy".
As part of the appeal, army cadets will take to the streets to assist with the fundraising.
The appeal will also run across Devonport, Ulverstone, and Burnie.
Nationally the appeal raises thousands for about 43,000 veteran's families across Australia.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.