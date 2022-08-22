An Elphin Road building may become a specialist medical centre after a development application is put forward to City of Launceston councillors this week.
The development is planned to be on 108 Elphin Road, with residentials houses nearby and limited street parking. The house sits between Richards and Lime Avenue and on a heavily used road.
The development will also include a 10 space car park - which will be in the area between the street and the building - which will be modified.
The medical centre will be a specialist plastic and reconstructive practice with three practitioners, being surgical consultants, will operate from the site on a rotating basis with no more than two practitioners to be undertaking appointments at any one time.
The practice will be open Monday to Friday 8.30am to 5.30pm and also be open 9am to 1pm on Saturdays - with Thursdays predicted to be the busiest day.
The vehicle movement is predicted to be 96 per day, the council report found the number of carparks was adequate for proposed business and movements did not factor in, only that four spaces are required for each practitioner - two working per day.
The advertisement of this development saw numerous respondents from the community, mainly concerned about traffic.
The principal of nearby school, the Launceston Preparatory School, sent through concerns, as did neighbouring residents.
Richards Avenue in particular was highlighted as a key spot residents felt there was an increase in car crashes.
According to the agenda item written by a City of Launceston senior town planner, the council's infrastructure development team investigated this junction and stated "number of accidents in the area is minimal and only two have occurred at the nominated intersection in the last five years."
The council's infrastructure team considered the traffic and found "no perceived issue with the site."
The council officer's response also included the concerns regarding the traffic issues from the school and bus stop, which they said while there is high traffic volumes on Elphin Road, the peak drop-off and pick-up times are on the other side of the road.
The council officer's recommendation was that it was appropriate to support the application which council will decide on on Thursday, August 25.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
