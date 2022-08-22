The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

A specialist plastic proactive has put forward a development application to City of Launceston

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
August 22 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DEVELOPMENT: The proposed medical centre will reside on Elphin Street in an existing house. Picture: Rod Thompson

An Elphin Road building may become a specialist medical centre after a development application is put forward to City of Launceston councillors this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.