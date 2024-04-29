The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

No plea in crash death case as defence seeks more prosecution evidence

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated April 29 2024 - 3:30pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Ian Norton leaves the Launceston Magistrates court. Picture Nick Clark
Lachlan Ian Norton leaves the Launceston Magistrates court. Picture Nick Clark

A defence lawyer told the Launceston Magistrates court that the Department of Public Prosecutions had "arrogantly" declined to provide information that a defendant was entitled to.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.