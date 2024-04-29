No plea in crash death case as defence seeks more prosecution evidence

A defence lawyer told the Launceston Magistrates court that the Department of Public Prosecutions had "arrogantly" declined to provide information that a defendant was entitled to.
Barrister Bill Griffiths was appearing for Lachlan Ian Norton, 19, who faces charges of causing death by negligent driving, driving without due care and attention, driving a motor vehicle while exceeding the alcohol limit and a count of a driver holding a learner licence or a provisional licence with alcohol in body on October 8 2022.
Mr Norton was driving a vehicle on a gravel road when it crashed, killing his passenger Caleb Bowman, 20, near Oatlands.
He has appeared several times but has yet to plead to the charges.
Mr Griffiths said he had sought disclosure of police evidence from the DPP in November last year.
"Some disclosure was received, additional information was requested in writing, and correspondence was received," he said.
Mr Griffiths said he had written to the DPP again on April 16, saying that the information sought had not been fully supplied.
The court heard the information related to the vehicle's speed at the time of the crash and technical information, such as the curvature of the yaw.
Mr Griffiths said he was provided with a computer disc with evidence disclosed as a three-dimensional model.
He approached the DPP, who told him no more evidence would be forthcoming. He described this move as arrogant.
Mr Griffiths said Mr Norton was not in a position to plead until all prosecution evidence was received, and he sought a further adjournment.
Crown prosecutor Anna Hogan told magistrate Sharon Cure that information had been provided in March which the defence was now saying it was not satisfied with.
"My concern is that there are translation issues between the witness and the counsel for the defence," Ms Hogan said via a video link.
"Can you explain what you mean by that?" Ms Cure asked.
"What are translation issues?."
Ms Hogan conceded she may have expressed herself poorly.
She said the prosecution's position was that the issue was best dealt with by the defence liaising with the Tasmania Police expert witness Kelly Anne Cordwell.
"There is no reason why defence cannot directly liaise with her," Ms Hogan said.
The court heard that Mr Griffiths would call his own expert witness for the case.
Ms Cure said that the issue needed clarifying or a contested hearing would likely result in a further adjournment.
She said it was a well-known principle that the defence would not want to enter into discussions with the prosecution before a hearing.
"I don't know how appropriate it is for Mr Griffiths to make enquiries of your witness," Ms Cure said.
"There has to be a resolution, or the court will get bogged down.
"This, of course, is running up costs."
Ms Cure adjourned the case until June 7.
Mr Norton was first directed to plead on October 7, 2023, after first appearing on May 23.
Police reports at the time said the crash occurred on a rural road when Mr Norton's vehicle lost control and collided with a tree.
Police said they believed that the vehicle rolled.
Mr Bowman was a member of the Northern Rangers Soccer Club.
