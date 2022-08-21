The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Ongoing battle over easement appears to come to conclusion

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
August 21 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Smart in 2011. Picture: File

A 17-year battle over a fence and boundary line may have finally come to a close, after a supreme court judge decided who would foot the bill.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.