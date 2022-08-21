The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Council

Changes made to council election voting were brought in earlier in 2022

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
August 21 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VOTING: The statewide voting turn out was 58 per cent in the 2018 local government elections.

It won't be long before Tasmanians are sending in their votes for their next local council with elections coming up in October.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.