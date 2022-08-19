The Examiner
Ashley Youth Detention Centre worker kept access to children despite historic sexual abuse allegation

Adam Holmes
Updated August 19 2022 - 7:51am, first published 7:30am
The Commission of Inquiry has heard that an Ashley worker was not stood down and police not immediately informed despite an allegation of historic sexual abuse.

An Ashley Youth Detention Centre worker was able to carry out a personal search on a child detainee despite the department being made aware of a historic sexual abuse allegation against him.

