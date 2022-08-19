The Examiner
Launceston recruits take part in Emergency Services Challenge

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated August 20 2022 - 12:27am, first published August 19 2022 - 9:30pm
SAVING LIVES: Tasmania Police Launceston recruit Ebony Manion donates blood, with fellow officers for the Emergency Services Challenge at Lifeblood. Picture: Paul Scambler

Eleven graduates from Launceston's first police recruit training course rolled up their sleeves to donate blood and boost Tasmania's winter blood supplies.

