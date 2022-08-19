Eleven graduates from Launceston's first police recruit training course rolled up their sleeves to donate blood and boost Tasmania's winter blood supplies.
Close to 400 donations have already been made in Tasmania since the National Emergency Services Challenge launched on 1 June and runs for three months across winter, which sees police, fire and ambulance teams compete to see who can save the most lives through blood and plasma donations.
As first responders, emergency services personnel see first-hand the need for donated blood. Around 1000 blood donations are needed every day across Australia to help those in accidents and emergencies.
Launceston Sergeant Lisa Heazlewood said that it was not only a team building exercise, but a great way to give back to the community they aim to protect.
"The recruits are here to donate blood and plasma," she said.
"It helps the community and also brings the recruits closer together as a team to recognise what we can add to the community by doing things like this.
"We see a lot of people in our work that require blood and so it goes full circle, by having these recruits donate life saving blood."
Launceston recruit Ebony Manion rolled up her sleeve as part of the challenge, something she had never done before.
"This is my first time ever donating blood so it's a completely new experience for me," she said.
"The experience is what I expected, very easy to register, very friendly. I know that there is always a blood shortage so it's great to think I can help with that."
With just over week to go until the challenge ends on 31 August, Lifeblood spokesperson Leanne Mangano said now was the time to get involved.
"COVID-19, colds, flus and extreme weather events continue to sideline many of our regular donors, which means blood donations are needed now more than ever before," she said.
"You don't need to be an emergency services worker to save lives, but we hope seeing our skilled and committed emergency personnel make the time to join forces and donate blood will inspire others to give."
"There's no better reason to join forces than to give life by donating blood."
Lifeblood hopes Tasmania's emergency services will save more than 1,500 lives through this year's challenge. Lifeblood is hoping to add to their stocks of blood supply, with a goal of 330,000 donations per week across Australia.
To book a donation call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au or download the Donate Blood App.
