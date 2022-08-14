The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Latrobe's Chocolate Winterfest hailed a success by one of activity organisers

Rodney Woods
By Rodney Woods
August 14 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taking a bite: Emilie Taylor, 9, of Latrobe, enjoys the food on offer at Latrobe's Chocolate Winterfest. The event returned for the first time since 2019. Pictures: Rodney Braithwaite.

Latrobe's Chocolate Winterfest has been hailed a success by the organiser of one of the 23 new events on this year's program.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rodney Woods

Rodney Woods

Reporter

I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.