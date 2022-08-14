Latrobe's Chocolate Winterfest has been hailed a success by the organiser of one of the 23 new events on this year's program.
Claire Aherne, who is the owner of the Laura Street Shop in Latrobe, was inspired by Willy Wonka as she turned her shop into a Willy Wonka Wonderland.
Mrs Aherne explained the reason behind the Wonka Wonderland idea.
"I love Nerds (lollies) and I always have," she said.
"We painted our windows and made props.
"We had our counters full of gobstoppers, Willy Wonka lollies, lollipops and a chocolate fountain inside.
"We had every element of the movie on offer and we even had the movie on.
"My staff were relieved I didn't get them dressed up as Oompa Loompas as I had been threatening them for weeks."
With it being the first time involved with Chocolate Winterfest, Mrs Aherne said she wasn't disappointed.
"We had consistent numbers all day and it was really successful," she said.
"We wanted to advertise to people who aren't from Latrobe as we aren't on the main street.
"We were really happy with the day and the kids seemed to have a ball and that is all that mattered."
After a two-year break due to COVID, Chocolate Winterfest events were spread out over four days, with Sunday being the main day of activities.
The festival offered a range of activities to expand the appeal of the event.
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
