About 2000 people convened at the Tassie Scallop Fiesta at Bridport to celebrate the fishing and maritime heritage of the north-east.
The event, which was held on Sunday, was well attended by locals and tourists who came to see some of the region's quality produce on display.
Director of the Tassie Scallop Fiesta Tony Scott said it was a fantastic sight to see people out and about celebrating the heritage of Bridport.
"We're celebrating the heritage of our sea fishing and boat building area, and the fact that just up the road is Australia's cradle of sparkling wine production [...] What better way to celebrate?" Mr Scott said.
"The genesis of the Scallop Fiesta was to try and find something that would give a bit of life to Bridport in the winter months [...] and it happens to coincide with the start of the commercial scallop season.
"They don't land scallops here anymore but it remains one of the biggest, splitting processing places for Tassie scallops in the known universe.
"The fact that we remain one of the biggest processing places, means our claim to have the scallop fiesta makes complete sense," he said.
Manager of the Allan Barnett Fishing Company in Bridport, Alanna Stanford, had a stall set up for visitors who couldn't wait to get their hands on some battered scallops.
"We do about 100 tonnes of scallop meat every year before it gets processed through the factory there, and we are the biggest scallop processing factory in the Commonwealth," she said.
Ms Stanford highlighted some of the day-to-day practices involved with scallop fishing on a commercial scale.
"The fishing boat goes out and catches them with a scallop dredge and then they bring them into a Tasmanian port. Then a refrigerated truck brings them in big bulk bins into the processing factory and from there, they all get hand chucked," Ms Stanford said.
"They get tipped onto a splitting bench, and the splitters hand chuck them into the scallop meat, and they get washed and packed and put in the chiller and get sent out.
"This year, we actually have the Tassie season open, whereas in the last six years it's only been the Commonwealth season which has been open," she said.
Minister for Primary Industries and Water Jo Palmer said it was great to see Tassie scallops back on the menu.
"The event also showcases the quality produce of the local hinterland by highlighting local products, primary produce, and experiences unique to the region," Ms Palmer said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
