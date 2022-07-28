A 22-year-old woman who died in a car crash on Thursday night has been described as "bright, bubbly and loud" as tributes continue to flow for the young boxer.
Danielle Clayton died in a single-vehicle crash on Midland Highway and had been an active member of the Northern Tasmanian boxing community.
In 2017 the Launceston College student was placed under the spotlight after taking out the under-19 Australian championships.
Amber Beck, a family friend of Ms Clayton's, paid tribute to the Launceston boxing sensation.
"Always side by side my girl, not a day that goes by I won't think of you and all the good memories we have, your smile would light a room, thank you for being you, love Ethan, Malayken and I," she said.
On Facebook, friend Chloe Callahan said "She [Ms Clayton] was a big part of my life for a period of time, she will truly be missed and my thoughts go out for the whole family, very hard time for everyone".
Georgia Lee said "it was an absolute pleasure to have met you and known you".
Teena Prior said "we had plans this weekend. We had so many conversations with questions that'll never be answered, those purple arrows will never open, I told you that we need a packet of lolly pops and that blue dress you had planned to wear for birthday celebrations was made for you and just needed black boots.
"I'll forever hold you close to my heart and never forget all the promises we had made, sending your precious family all my love and support throughout this emotional time. Sending you all our special white heart," she said.
Ashley Turner said "Rest in peace beautiful girl, it was a blessing to know you and go to school with you, much love to you and your family".
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
