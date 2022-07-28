A man who evaded police twice, has been charged with multiple offences, including reckless driving, evasion, and driving while not being the holder of a drivers licence.
The man from Liffey is alleged to have driven a white 1994 Nissan Navara dual cab ute when he evaded police while driving in a reckless manner.
It is also alleged that the incident occurred on Wednesday at 2.40pm on Wellington Street and Illawarra Road at Longford.
In a separate incident, on July 22 at 10.20am, police allege that the man also drove in a reckless manner and attempted to cause a crash with a marked police vehicle on the East Tamar Highway in the Swan Bay and Windemere area.
As part of the ongoing police investigation, police would like to speak to anyone who saw the ute being driver dangerously including the occupants of a silver Holden Commodore sedan near the Shell Service Station in Longford; and anyone at or near the roadworks zone on Illawara Road.
Information can be provided to Longford Police on 131 444.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
