The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Police allege man tried to cause a crash with marked police vehicle

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated July 28 2022 - 10:40am, first published 8:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania Police. FILE PICTURE

A man who evaded police twice, has been charged with multiple offences, including reckless driving, evasion, and driving while not being the holder of a drivers licence.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.