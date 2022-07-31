Recycled materials will pave the way forward for the resurfacing of Northern Tasmanian roads thanks to a $10 million manufacturing facility which is expected to be commissioned in early 2023
The facility, operated by Downer, will expand the use of recycled materials for new roads around the state in order to reduce waste.
Downer's General Manager, Marcus Stephens, said the new facility will replace an existing asphalt plant that's reaching the end of its service life.
"We are helping communities turn their waste products into value-added material and avoiding use of virgin materials," Mr Stephens said.
"The new plant incorporates cutting edge technology that supports production of road surfacing material with a high proportion of recyclable material.
The two asphalt manufacturing facilities in Tasmania currently produce thousands of tonnes each year that are used to build and maintain roads right across the state.
Mr Stephens said that once the new plant was commissioned, it would triple their hourly production rate and enable Downer to service customers more efficiently.
He also said that in addition to boosting the state's local manufacturing capacity, the new plant will deliver sustainability benefits to the community.
"Reconophalt is a nation-leading road surfacing product developed by Downer incorporating material that would otherwise end up in landfill. That includes soft plastics, ground glass from domestic recycling, road millings and recycled asphalt paving and waste toner.
"As well as producing a robust road surfacing product, we are helping communities turn their waste products into value-added material and avoiding use of virgin materials," he said.
Infrastructure minister Michael Ferguson welcomed the announcement of the state-of-the-art asphalt manufacturing facility in northern Tasmania.
"Now we are seeing more recycled materials being used in road resurfacing.
"We know that about 1.3 million tyres reach the end of their life each year in Tasmania, most of which ends up in landfill or stockpiles, and now some of these tyres are now being processed into crumb rubber and blended with bitumen for use as asphalt in the State road maintenance program.
"This major investment will complement our record $2.7 billion injection to build roads and bridges across the State across the Forward Estimates.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
