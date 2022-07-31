The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Downer announces new $10 million asphalt manufacturing facility in northern Tasmania to improve roads

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated July 31 2022 - 10:33am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ARTWORK: A mock up of the $10 million state-of-the-art asphalt manufacturing facility in northern Tasmania. Picture: Supplied

Recycled materials will pave the way forward for the resurfacing of Northern Tasmanian roads thanks to a $10 million manufacturing facility which is expected to be commissioned in early 2023

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.