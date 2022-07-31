The Examiner
Guy Barnett: Past experience has helped me as Housing minister

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated August 1 2022 - 2:01am, first published July 31 2022 - 6:30pm
Homelessness Week will be recognised with events around Tasmania from August 1.

As the minister responsible for housing in Tasmania, Guy Barnett says he came to the role in April with open eyes to its complexities, particularly to do with the risks associated with homelessness.

