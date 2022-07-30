The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

National Misisng Persons Week 2022: Tasmania Police urge community to come forward for information

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
July 30 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hidden anguish of the families of Tasmania's missing persons

Louise Fairfax considers herself a widow, but in the eyes of the law she is entitled to nothing in her missing husband Bruce's name.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Jarvis

Caitlin Jarvis

Senior Journalist

I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.