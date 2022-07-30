Hidden anguish of the families of Tasmania's missing persons

Louise Fairfax considers herself a widow, but in the eyes of the law she is entitled to nothing in her missing husband Bruce's name.
Bruce Fairfax went missing nearly five years ago after he and Louise went hiking on the Duckhole Lake track, a pastime the pair of them fell in love with simultaneously.
Their romance blossomed in the wilderness but in 2018 Bruce, who suffered from Parkinson's Disease, made a last minute decision to follow his wife down the track.
She was further along the track than him, but he was never seen again and his body was never found.
Mr Fairfax is one of seven Tasmanians being profiled for National Missing Person's Week, which begins today and hopes to provide exposure for some of the state's long-term cold cases.
And while the anguish of that time has been keenly felt, Mrs Fairfax said it was the body blows of corporate red tape that has set her back on the road to healing from the trauma.
Within weeks of Bruce's disappearance Westpac had closed their joint account and she was left with her own meagre savings.
"Bruce's birthday is a hard day for me, our wedding anniversary is a hard day for me, but to have these bureaucrats rubbing it in your nose that you don't count [is infuriating]," she said.
"Everything we had was joint but it was worded as if it was him and me, not me and him because that's the way our society works."
Mrs Fairfax said being the wife of a missing person was traumatic, but the impact of it was felt long afterwards.
For the Fairfax family, Bruce died out in the wilderness "not with a whimper, but a bang" doing something he loved, which is one of the best ways they find closure.
But dealing with the fall-out can be as traumatic, as it takes the Coroner up to seven years before a person declared missing can be formally declared dead. Until then, there's no death certificate. Without the death certificate, businesses can't legally close accounts or give access to bank accounts.
Paul Byrne was 33-years-old when we was last seen leaving the Rossarden Club in the Fingal Valley in 1996.
There have been no sightings of Paul since that time, which his family say is out of character.
Paul is described as 174cm tall, medium build, dark brown hair, blue eyes and fair complexion. He had a full beard and wore glasses. Tasmania Police suspect Paul met with foul play and are appealing for other information that leads to the conviction of the person or persons responsible.
A report is being prepared for the Coroner in relation to Paul's disappearance.
Anthony Goodyer was 46-years-old when he went missing from George Town in February 2022.
He was last seen walking on the East Tamar Highway near George Town wearing dark-coloured shorts, a dark t-shirt, tan work boots and carrying a shoulder bag.
Anthony is described as 172cm tall, slim build, black hair and a beard.
There have been no sightings of Anthony since he was reported missing. Anthony's disappearance is out of character and there are concerns for his welfare.
Jason Oakley was 36-years-old when he went missing in 2007. He was last seen on May 9, 2007 at his home in Middleton where he lived with his partner and children.
Jason is described as 178cm tall, slim build, dark hair, brown eyes and olive complexion.
Jason's disappearance was subsequently reported to the Coroner who found he was deceased, but was unable to determine the exact location or manner in which he died.
Peter was last seen on August 27, 2006 at his New Town residence, at which time he told others he was travelling to Cornelian Bay at New Town to kick a football.
He was 39-years-old when he went missing and there have been no sightings of Peter since that date.
Peter is described as 183cm tall, stocky build, dark hair, green eyes and fair complexion. Peter's disappearance was subsequently reported to the Coroner who found that he was deceased, but was unable to determine the reason for his disappearance nor the manner or cause of his death.
Bruce, 66, was last seen on October 14, 2017 in bushland at Duckhole Lake south of Dover when he was walking with his family on a bushwalking track.
During the walk, Bruce separated from his family and has not been seen since.
Bruce was a capable and experienced bushwalker and is described as is described as 180cm tall, slim build, fair complexion and grey hair.
Bruce's disappearance has been reported to the Coroner.
Geoffrey was last seen on August 27, 2013 at his home in Devonport. The following day, there was a fire at his home which resulted in major structural damage.
Examinations of the house found use of an accelerant.
He was 66-years-old when he went missing, and there was no sign of Geoffrey at the house and no sightings of him since then.
In 2016, Geoffrey's Suzuki 4WD was located burnt out in bushland at Bakers Beach. Geoffrey's disappearance was subsequently reported to the Coroner who found that he was deceased, but was unable to find how, where and when he died.
Andrew had travelled to Tasmania from Victoria for a holiday and was staying with a relative at Turners Beach when he was last seen.
He left a note indicating he was going to Gunns Plains Caves and possibly Leven Canyon, but he did not return and there have been no sightings of him since.
Andrew, 39, is described as 180cm tall, medium build, dark hair and brown eyes.
Andrew's disappearance was subsequently reported to the Coroner who found him to be deceased, but was unable to make a finding.
Tasmania Police Missing Persons Unit Sergeant John Delpero says he believes there are people out there with crucial bits of information that can solve some cases.
Cases are regularly reviewed and families were kept informed of any developments.
He said an Australian Federal Police program started in 2020 aimed to collect blood relative's DNA from long-term missing persons in Tasmania and nationally.
Modern forensic practices are being used to compare against unidentified remains.
"I am pleased to report that we have made some progress on that in Tasmania, but I will be able to say more in the coming months," he said.
Sgt Delpero said Missing Persons Week was crucial to help highlight unsolved cases, and to remind the community about financial rewards for information.
In Tasmania there is a $500,000 reward for any information that leads to a conviction in the cases of Nancy Grundwalt, Paul Verne, Helen Munnings, Eve Askew and Chris Watkins.
Anyone with information can contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers Tasmania at crimestopperstas.com.au or on 1800 333 000. Information can be provided anonymously.
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
