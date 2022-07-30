The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Analysis

Tasmanian politicians of all colours have failed to act on Tamar Estuary: analysis

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
July 30 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mismanagement of Tamar Estuary has been failure to act by successive leaders

A Legislative Council inquiry into the future environmental management of kanamaluka/Tamar Estuary made a strong recommendation for an independent statutory authority to lobby and make decisions for the health of the estuary.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Jarvis

Caitlin Jarvis

Senior Journalist

I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.