The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Buy Local
In Depth

Distillery creating Tasmanian gin at Scottsdale

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
July 30 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CRAFTSMAN AT WORK: Jess Darby with his distilling equipment. He says people from different parts of Australia and even the world stop in for a drink. Picture: Craig George

An hour's drive north-east of Launceston, there is a large, yellow, 1900s-style building on the corner of Ellenor and George streets, in the agricultural town of Scottsdale.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.