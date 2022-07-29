The Examiner
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games
Subscriber • Breaking

Ariarne Titmus, Georgia Baker win gold medals at Commonwealth Games

Updated July 29 2022 - 11:20pm, first published 11:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EYES ON HER: Launceston's Ariarne Titmus gets interviewed after winning the 200m freestyle gold medal. Picture: TIS

Ariarne Titmus continued her love affair with the Commonwealth Games by claiming a fourth different title.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.