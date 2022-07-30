Tasmania Police provide update on stabbing incident in Devonport

Tasmania Police have revealed that one of the men injured in a stabbing incident in George Street in Devonport on Friday morning has been arrested.
Two men, one aged 22 and the other 25, are still in hospital following the incident.
The 22-year-old man is in a critical condition, while the 25-year-old is stable.
The 25-year-old has been placed under arrest and is under police guard.
Tasmania Police said investigators would formally interview the man once medical clearance was granted.
Detective Inspector Kim Steven said the forensics were still examining the scene.
"We also have a team of detectives working through the information we have gathered since yesterday to assist us in identifying exactly what occurred during this incident."
