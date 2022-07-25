Scott Roth has urged his side to not be "satisfied" with their debut season achievements after the NBL revealed the schedule for the upcoming season.
It has been an off-season of change for the JackJumpers with last season's MVP Josh Adams departing alongside Canadian MiKyle McIntosh. In their place are Milton Doyle and Rashard Kelly from America.
Advertisement
Armed with a new imports and 14 home games this season, Roth wants his side be content with last season's grand final appearance.
"We're hungry and humble, our guys know I don't have to tell them about it ... they're very excited to get back, it's a very tight knit group," he said.
"There's a lot to prove individually and collectively as a group but they're excited to get back together and get going again.
"We're far from being satisfied and this is far from being a finished project."
READ MORE: Tasmania JackJumpers make NBL22 grand final
IThe JackJumpers are set to play two games at the Silverdome in Launceston as part of their 14 home games for the season.
The JackJumpers will welcome the New Zealand Breakers to Launceston on Novermber 18 with tip-off at 7.30pm.
The Breakers are no strangers to Northern Tasmania after playing a run of 'home games' at the Silverdome in 2021 due to travelling restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic.
The two sides played at the Silverdome last season for the first time in the JackJumpers' history as the Tasmanians claimed a 66-62 win.
The Silverdome will then play host to NBL action on January 18.
The JackJumpers will host the South East Melbourne Phoenix in their other home game at the Silverdome.
"The Launceston games are really important to us, as we've always said we want to play and be represented all around the state," Tasmania JackJumpers chief executive Simon Brookhouse said.
"It's a good spread of games, one before Christmas and one after Christmas, so I think it'll work really well."
The fixture announcement represents a departure from the rolling fixture which occurred in the JackJumpers' debut season.
"We understand the difficulties that the rolling fixture presented last season so it's fantastic to be able to plan ahead and have confidence that the season will proceed as planned," Brookhouse said.
Advertisement
"It has been a short off-season, but we see that as a blessing to keep building on our momentum from the NBL22 Finals.
"The guys are having a good break and are really excited to get back to playing in front of the best fans in the league."
Other highlights for the JackJumpers include the grand final rematch with the Sydney Kings in round 10, a Boxing Day fixture against the Breakers and a home game in Hobart against the Phoenix on New Years Day.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.