The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

NBL: Tasmania JackJumpers get two Silverdome games for NBL23

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated July 25 2022 - 4:54am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LAUNCESTON DREAMING: Tasmania JackJumpers will play two home games at the Silverdome for the NBL23 season. Picture: Paul Scambler

Scott Roth has urged his side to not be "satisfied" with their debut season achievements after the NBL revealed the schedule for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.