Former Tasmania JackJumpers' player Josh Adams has made a shock revelation around the circumstances for his departure.
Responding to comments on his Instagram account about why he left the club, the 28-year-old said it was a decision handed down by a coach.
"Your coach made the decision that he didn't want me. So all of you need to get out of my comments calling me traitor, that I left for money," Adams' comments said.
"I played my heart out for them and I love my brothers. So get your facts straight or put your phone down.
"(I) haven't signed anywhere, nor do I have anywhere that I can sign right now."
The point guard was instrumental in helping the JackJumpers make the grand final series in their inaugural season, averaging 17.47 points, 3.26 rebounds and 1.94 assists across 28 games.
Adams, who was officially released by the club on June 17, took home the first MVP award after polling 172 votes for the season.
A spokesperson for the JackJumpers said the club wouldn't engage in discussions around Adams' departure.
"We don't really have anything to add other than what's already been said - unfortunately negotiations with Josh didn't work out for a second year with and we wish him all the very best," the spokesperson said.
Sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au
