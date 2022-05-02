The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Updated

NBL: Tasmania JackJumpers get grand final spot over Melbourne United

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated May 2 2022 - 1:27pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DELIVERED: MiKyle McIntosh and the Tasmania JackJumpers are headed to the NBL grand final series. Picture: Kelly Defina/Getty Images

It has been a long journey to the promised land but the Tasmania JackJumpers have continued their underdog story to march onwards to the NBL grand final series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.