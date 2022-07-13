Tasmania JackJumpers gun Josh Adams has fired another long-distance shot at the club hierarchy.
Responding to ongoing speculation around his departure from the fledgling NBL franchise, the reigning MVP stressed that he did not want to leave and has not signed with another club.
Advertisement
In a post on Instagram, Adams responded to "a lot of incorrect speculation and lies about why I am not with Tassie any longer".
The 28-year-old American point-guard, who was instrumental in the team making the grand final, added: "The year I spent with the JackJumpers was one of, if not the most memorable and exciting years of my professional career. The group of guys I hooped with changed my life and reignited my passion for the game. I love my brothers and would do anything for them.
"Most of the fans welcomed me in as if I was part of your family, and I will never ever forget that.
"Was I a bit firey? Absolutely, but that was because myself, and my teammates truly cared about winning for each other, four our fans and for the state and I won't apologize for that, or for being a competitor.
"While I am deeply heartbroken that I won't be back this season, I wish my brothers, and the JackJumpers the best. Love you all."
In a statement on Tuesday, the JackJumpers said they would not engage in discussions surrounding Adams' departure other than to say: "Unfortunately negotiations with Josh didn't work out."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.