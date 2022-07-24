The Tasmania JackJumpers will open the NBL season for the second time in as many years after the league's fixture was released.
The JackJumpers, on the back of their stunning debut campaign, will head to John Cain Arena to face South East Melbourne Phoenix on October 1.
It headlines an extensive fixture list for the JackJumpers, who are set to play two games at the Silverdome in Launceston as part of their 14 home games for the season.
The JackJumpers will welcome the New Zealand Breakers to Launceston on Novermber 18 with tip-off at 7.30pm.
The Breakers are no strangers to Northern Tasmania after playing a run of 'home games' at the Silverdome in 2021 due to travelling restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic.
The two sides played at the Silverdome last season for the first time in the JackJumpers' history as the Tasmanians claimed a 66-62 win.
The Silverdome will then play host to NBL action on January 18.
The JackJumpers will host the South East Melbourne Phoenix in their final home game for the Silverdome.
The fixture announcement represents a departure from the rolling fixture which occurred in the JackJumpers' debut season.
"We understand the difficulties that the rolling fixture presented last season so it's fantastic to be able to plan ahead and have confidence that the season will proceed as planned," Tasmania JackJumpers chief executive Simon Brookhouse said.
"It has been a short off-season, but we see that as a blessing to keep building on our momentum from the NBL22 Finals.
"The guys are having a good break and are really excited to get back to playing in front of the best fans in the league."
