The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Multiple vehicle related incidents plague Tasmania on Wednesday

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated July 20 2022 - 11:25am, first published 6:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The excavator rolled over in Evandale. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Two men have died as the state's road toll rose to 36 on a day with multiple road incidents.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.