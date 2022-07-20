Two men have died as the state's road toll rose to 36 on a day with multiple road incidents.
Police and emergency services attended the scene of an excavator rollover on a railway line at Evandale about 10.45am on Wednesday.
They arrived to find the sole occupant - a Victorian man - trapped beneath the vehicle.
Longford police senior sergeant Mike Gillies said the man was pronounced dead at the scene, while another man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
"It's a terrible thing for someone to go to work and then be involved in something like this," he said.
Sergeant Gillies revealed four people were in the immediate vicinity of the incident. He indicated TasRail - who subcontracted their services - as well as their employers, would provide the necessary counseling.
How the vehicle tipped over remained unknown, but Sergeant Gillies said experts would be used in the investigation being undertaken by Work Safe Tasmania.
They are set to prepare a report for the coroner.
Roadblocks remained in place at Evandale Road, Mill Road, and Leighlands Road until 8:40pm, despite the excavator being towed at 4pm.
The incident was the second Tasmanian Excavator-related death in four months, after a man in his 80s died in March.
In Launceston, police and emergency services attended the scene of crash involving three cars and a truck.
It occurred at the intersection of the Midland Highway and Howick Street at about 2.47pm.
An onlooker, Eddie Hope, said he was travelling down the highway when he suddenly saw a car flip and crash into a nearby truck.
"Pieces of the car went everywhere and it ended up on its side," he said.
"I ran over and helped the guy climb out the window ... thankfully he was okay."
The incident caused heavy traffic congestion, but no serious injuries were reported.
Police confirmed a person was arrested but did not disclose why. They said the person was assisting with their investigation.
The incident came about an hour after police and emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash at an intersection on Frederick St, in the CBD.
According to police, the occupants of each car were taken to the Launceston General Hospital via ambulance with minor injuries.
In the state's South, a man died in a single-vehicle crash on the Arthur Highway, in Sorell, between Nugent Road and Rosendale Road.
Police said they believed the crash was the result of a medical episode.
The incident caused the state's road toll to surpass last year's total.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
