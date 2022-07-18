A woman who has been living in community housing at Rocherlea over the past couple of years has been desperately trying to relocate.
Venessa Rayner said she has been on the priority list for two and a half years and wanted to move from her address to a safer place. Ms Rayner alleges she has received death threats and that her house has also been the subject of vandalism.
"No one's listening, it's quite serious, it's quite intense and we just want it to stop. We just want to be moved somewhere safe, where we can just get on with our lives and just put an end to this," Ms Rayner said.
"They have smashed the letterbox and vandalised the house with eggs three times.
"They've painted the fence, there's dirty tampons over in the corner, a dead rat... it's just ongoing. I haven't slept properly, I'm exhausted.
"I've applied for a lot of private rentals, not getting anywhere with that. I've also asked housing to transition me to another property.
"For us to be moved into a safer environment would mean so much for us. I could sleep at night, I could start working on myself again.
"They just won't move me, it's been ongoing. I'm on eggshells, my anxiety is through the roof, my mental health is deteriorating, I really can't take it anymore.
"I want to have my own business one day, I don't want to be stuck being vandalised and terrorised and having to watch myself on the road or just always looking over my shoulder."
In May 2022, the Tasmanian housing register had 4431 applications that needed to be assessed, whereas in May 2021, the number of applications was 4063.
The results show that demand for social housing remains high, with the number of applications on the Housing Register slowly increasing.
Recent data from Communities Tasmania also reveals that the average time to house priority applicants in May 2022 was 72.3 weeks, whereas in May 2021 it was 62.6 weeks. While the need for housing increases, there have also been more community housing dwellings built in the past 12 months.
In May, 1243 social housing dwellings had been built, an increase of 342 compared to the previous 12 months.
State Development, Construction and Housing Minister Guy Barnett said that demand is at unprecedented levels and Tasmanians who have never previously been at risk of housing stress or homelessness are now seeking help.
"The Tasmanian Liberal government is responding to this need through our record $1.5 billion housing package that will deliver 10,000 new social and affordable homes over the next 10 years," Mr Barnett said.
"The cornerstone to delivering this supply is Tasmania's new Housing Authority, which subject to the passing of legislation, is expected to commence from October 2022," he said.
"While we are progressing the legislation through Parliament, I am working in partnership with the new Ministerial Reference Group to develop our comprehensive 20-year Tasmanian Housing Strategy," he said.
Mr Barnett said the plan would bring together a plan for the future, outline priorities and actions to deliver new social housing, more homeless accommodation and affordable home ownership and expected to finalise it by mid-2023.
He said people assessed as needing priority housing, including a housing transfer, are typically housed before those with a general housing need.
