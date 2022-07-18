Fifteen years ago Tesgayinesh Midson was adopted from Ethiopia at the age of nine, with her twin siblings Tamru and Tariqua aged five.
The three children were adopted by a Tasmanian family after living in two different orphanages.
Advertisement
Now, 24-year-old Ms Midson is leading the way to help her birth mother and brother still living in Africa, by building a home for her mother to live in.
Tesgayinesh's father passed away at work at a sugar cane factory. Their big brother Teshome was left behind because he was over the adoption age limit which was 10, he was 11. They have been supporting his school years.
Their mother, Aster, lives in a small village and their older brother Teshome works as a district medical officer in a rural hospital.
"His pay is small, but he enjoys his job," Ms Midson said.
"Mum on the other hand is still living in the village, not the cleanest or safest environment but with the help of my Australian dad, the twins, and my Nan we managed to raise $24,000 to purchase to purchase a block of land.
"We are now aiming to raise $15,000 to build a small mud brick house for her to live in. We want to move her to a different city, Addis Ababa, as it will be safer and we can go and visit."
Ms Midson said the Go Fund Me has already reached the halfway point of their goal, thanks to donations and raffle tickets purchases at the cafe where she works.
"The team at Cafe Mondello have been amazing," she said.
"We organised raffle with the money to go towards helping Mum and the customer's have been so lovely and interested in wanting to help.
The new house will be of great benefit to their mother and it will also be a huge surprise, as she is totally unaware of the idea.
"She doesn't know we are doing this," Ms Midson said.
" I didn't want to get her hopes up in case nothing came of it, but the way it's been going so far I am happy that we will be able to surprise her with this."
With the money raised they are hoping to build a small cottage sized mud-brick house with two bedrooms, a kitchen, lounge room and indoor bathroom and laundry.
Advertisement
Ms Midson, along with her younger siblings, are planning to go to Ethiopia just before Christmas.
"We are excited to be going back as we planned to go back two years ago, but because of COVID we were unable to go," she said.
"We are going to go for six weeks, surprise Mum with the news and then we want to be a part of the building process and help out. It will be wonderful to reconnect with my mother and brother.
"My adoptive dad used to work as a builder so he will be a great help to the building effort.
"Australia has offered us countless opportunities and a lovely way of life, allowing us to work and help financially support our mother Aster and our brother Teshome."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.