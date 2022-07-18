New funding will be needed from all levels of government to progress the new 10-year-plan for improvement to the Tamar Estuary.
State Development Minister Guy Barnett confirmed on Monday the 10-year-vision, that sets out two priorities for improving the health of the waterway would not be funded under the $140 million already allocated.
"To be implemented, the vision will require funding from all three levels of government. The government has asked the Taskforce to finalise an implementation plan to guide further decisions and inform the extent of funding that may be required," Mr Barnett said.
Under the Launceston City Deal, $140 million was allocated through the Tamar Estuary Management Taskforce, with the bulk of this funding to be used to progress the River Health Action Plan.
The River Health Action Plan includes funding to support improvements to Launceston's combined stormwater and sewerage system, with work underway.
However, the budget papers show forward estimates predictions that funding for estuary programs will rise to $32.6 million this financial year, then will drop to $7.1 in 2023-24 and only $0.5 million in 2024-25.
That accounts for only $40.2 million of the $140.7 million total, which leaves a budget of $100.5 unallocated funding, noting that the forward estimates are a guide of funding, not a concrete figure.
However, since the announcement some stakeholders, particularly the Tamar Action Group have criticised the plan as another report in a long line of reports.
The issue of providing a solution to the impact of human intervention on the Tamar is a decades-long fight and a contentious one in the community.
This new updated vision seeks to "reframe Launceston's relationship with the estuary" and provides potential solutions to provide improved amenity for recreational use and address sediment.
The updated vision includes infrastructure designed by Cox Architecture and Arup Designs, which include new walkways, boardwalks and bike paths from Tailrace Park in Riverside to Invermay Road along the North Esk, and native revegetation.
It also aims to reduce sedimentation in the river, and said "feasibility" work on wetland regeneration along the North Esk to reduce visible mudflats and improve recreational access at low tide.
However Tamar Action Group spokesperson Andrew Lovitt said on Sunday the report did not address sediment in a way that the group would support.
Mr Barnett said the government recognised sustainable management of the estuary was a key concern of the community and river users.
"This is the first such strategic vision endorsed by the Tasmanian Government and sets a strategic direction for future developments over the next decade," he said.
"The vision proposes a plan to address sedimentation which the government recognises is a concern for the community.
"This is why we committed $4 million during the 2021 state election to address sedimentation and provide better access to waterways for recreational users."
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
