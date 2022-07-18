Long-time Launceston resident Raymond Charles Atley celebrates his 100th birthday today (July 19), and although his legs may not work as they used to, his mind is still sharp as an arrow.
Born at Deloraine in 1922, Mr Atley said he moved to Launceston when he was 15 and got his first job at Jackson's Lock and Brass Works.
"I got a job there and I put in almost 50 years. I was out there for a long while, I was a locksmith and then ended up as a boss," Mr Atley said.
Mr Atley said he would go out dancing in the 1950s and would also regularly go hunting and fishing. He also said he had noticed a lot of changes in Launceston throughout this time living in the region.
"The trams are gone to start with, they were running when I came to Launceston. A lot of the buildings have changed, there were no parking meters there once upon a time," he said.
Growing up with five sisters in a large family, Mr Atley has been able to produce a lineage of children, grandchildren and even great grandchildren who will be able to carry on his legacy.
"I reckon family is your life, I have good children and lots of grandchildren and even great grandchildren. We have had a lot of good times in the house... it's an open home to anybody, anytime," he said.
Mr Atley said he didn't have any secrets he could share about how to live a long life, however, you should just enjoy the moments that you have.
"I don't know what it is, I really couldn't tell you. I suppose I've lived a pretty good life I reckon, I've been active," he said.
"I used to go hiking and all that sort of stuff years ago. I rode a bike for many years to work.
"I used to ride my bike backwards and forwards to Westbury, I just kept pretty fit that way I reckon. I don't smoke and I never drank much."
Suzanne Parker said she was very proud of her father and never thought he would get to see 100.
"It's amazing, I'm just so proud of him. He worked hard and they gave us a good life and we always had a holiday for Christmas and Easter," Ms Parker said.
"He's always been a good grandfather and great grandfather to us to all these grandchildren and he was a good son. He always helped his parents and was always a real family man," she said.
