A 10-year-vision for long-term sustainable management and development of kanamaluka/Tamar River and the North Esk has been endorsed by the state government and City of Launceston.
The vision, which includes a draft implementation plan is the next step in a decades-long fight to restore the health of the river, which now involves a redevelopment of the North Esk into a cultural and recreational precinct.
Advertisement
The updated vision includes infrastructure designed by Cox Architecture and Arup Designs, which include new walkways, boardwalks and bike paths from Tailrace Park in Riverside to Invermay Road along the North Esk, and native revegetation.
It also aims to reduce sedimentation in the river, and said "feasibility" work on wetland regeneration along the North Esk to reduce visible mudflats and improve recreational access at low tide would begin within the next 12 months.
The plan is intended to "reframe Launceston's relationship to the estuary" and details short, medium, and long term goals ranging from 12 months, to five years.
The report highlighted "initiatives that would restore the health of the estuary, improve water quality and enhance connectivity along the water's edge" as particularly strong points of feedback heard from the community after consultation last year.
The new vision was based on a draft by TEMT from June last year that outlined potential environmental solutions to the waterways health, and infrastructure projects.
But the report does not indicate a timeline for when the works will begin, with TEMT advising "further technical investigations and a competitive design process be undertaken in 2022" before infrastructure and environmental works begin.
MLC for Windermere and parliamentary secretary for the kanamaluka/Tamar Nick Duigan said the wetland restoration would be funded by the $8 million pledged by federal Labor during the election campaign.
"This is a really exciting new and novel thing that we're doing in the Tamar's history, this is addressing sediment in a way that we have never done before," Mr Duigan.
However, TEMT deputy chairman and Launceston Flood Agency chairman Greg Preece said the policy advisory body had not yet been in contact with the federal government about the funding.
Mr Preece also said he could not confirm the site of wetland restorations yet.
TEMT's report from last year identified accelerated wetland regeneration as a possible solution to the sediment build up, which has been a point of contention for community groups.
As part of an effort to address the water quality, $140.7 million has been invested by the Tasmanian and federal governments, City of Launceston and TasWater, which Mr Duigan said was "underway."
$129.2 million has been spent on the city's storm water and sewerage systems, and $11.5 has gone towards catchment management.
Mr Preece also confirmed a further $4 million, which was committed by the previous Gutwein government, would be spent on a dredging program for upper areas of the waterway, but had not yet begun.
Advertisement
He also said the site of the dredge spoils, which are contaminated with high levels of ammonia and nitrogen, had not yet been confirmed.
The Tamar Action Group, who have been critical of TEMT's recommendations to reduce sediment in the Tamar in the past, said the vision being put forward would not solve the major issue of sedimentation.
TAG chairman Andrew Lovitt said the bulk of wetlands along the river had already been overtaken by rice grass - an invasive weed that has trapped sediment along the banks - which would need to be removed before rehabilitation could occur.
"What they're doing in the North Esk is they're going to replace about 100 lost hectares of wetlands with about five or six hectares," he said.
"It does nothing for the flood risk of Invermay, or the water needs of the hydrogen industry and irrigation system."
Advertisement
He said TAG wanted an independent authority to investigate each proposition for sediment removal in the TEMT report.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.