The Examiner
Home/Life & Style/Books

Launceston man James Gutteridge publishes So Your Wife Has Cancer after wife's death

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
July 16 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HANDBOOK FOR BLOKES: Former Launceston man James Gutteridge has written a book to help men when their partners are diagnosed with terminal cancer. His first wife died in 2017 from colo-rectal cancer. Picture: Rod Thompson

The day his first wife was diagnosed with terminal cancer, was the day James Gutteridge's life shattered.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Jarvis

Caitlin Jarvis

Senior Journalist

I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au

More from Books
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.