Woman suffering chronic pain killed herself after years on surgery waitlist

A Westbury woman suffering chronic pain and who had spent four years waiting for a total knee reconstruction killed herself after her surgery was cancelled for the third time, a coroner's inquest has found.
Susanna Elizabeth Heraghty died by ingesting a fatal cocktail of prescription drugs including oxycodone, diazepam and metoprolol in November 2021.
In a report released on Thursday, Coroner Robert Webster concluded that Ms Heraghty died as a result of her own actions.
"I am satisfied that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death and no other persons were involved," he wrote.
The 68 year-old woman, who was wheelchair-bound and resided on her own in a unit in a retirement village, had been on the public waitlist for the surgery since 2017.
The procedure had been postponed on two other occasions since then due to infections and atrial fibrillation.
Doctors at the Launceston General Hospital told her that her surgery, scheduled for October 29 2021, could not go ahead because the risk of her not surviving was too great.
Ms Heraghty took her own life just a week later.
She had been wheelchair-bound since 2019, after a fall caused her osteoarthritis to flare up.
She had been suffering chronic pain in the knee from at least 2017, and was taking various pain management medications.
Her carer, Ms Emma Burrows, testified that Ms Heraghty had told her on numerous occasions that she wanted to commit suicide, and that there were enough drugs in the unit to take her own life at any time.
The woman was estranged from her family and led a lonely existence in her final years, according to the coroner.
Mr Webster concluded that Ms Heraghty decided to take her own like because of her "difficult circumstances".
"She saw no relief of her pain and disability in sight because the total knee reconstruction surgery had been postponed on a number of occasions."
After her surgery was cancelled on the third occasion, Ms Geraghty threatened to kill herself during a conversation with an LGH staff member.
According to testimony from LGH staff, Ms Heraghty failed to act on advice about improving her physical fitness prior to the surgery, and had refused to take some of the required pre-operation tests.
Director of surgery Dr Stuart Day told Ms Heraghty that the surgery was cancelled because of the "extreme risk" to her health.
"He indicates the risk was so high he classed the surgery as 'futile' after consulting with a number of specialists at the hospital," the coroner's report read.
Dr Day told her that she remained at the top of the waiting list, and that the surgery would be re-scheduled as soon as her health was "optimised".
